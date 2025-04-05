Mumbai, April 5: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday reiterated freedom of expression to defend comedian Kunal Kamra. "What crime has the stand-up comedian committed? Has he committed a murder or treason? Has the ED, CBI issued a lookout notice against him? He did a programme which was not acceptable to some people. There is freedom of expression," Raut said. BookMyShow Removes All of Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Content, Delists Him; Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Thanks Platform.

"I have had a talk with him. We are protectors of the law. Even if the Home department does not follow the law, we have to do it," he added. Earlier in the day, Kamra failed to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said. This is the third time Kamra has given police summons a miss, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)