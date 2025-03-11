Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown, the 21-year-old star of the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things', has spoken out against criticism of her accent, which some have accused shifted between British and American.

According to E! News, in an interview, Brown addressed the backlash, saying that her ability to adapt to different accents is a natural part of her acting career.

Brown, who married American Jake Bongiovi last May, explained that she has grown accustomed to switching between accents due to her time spent in both the United States and England.

"When I'm around his family, I immediately go into, like, an American accent," she said, adding, "But then I was just in England, and then the second I hear my mom and dad's accent, I just go right back."

Brown also noted that her acting career has played a significant role in her ability to adopt different dialects.

"You want me to play these characters, but you expect me not to morph into people," she said, adding, "What I hear is what I do. It's all part of it," as per E! News.

In addition to addressing accent criticism, Brown has also recently spoken out against online bullying and negativity regarding her appearance.

In a video shared to her Instagram earlier this month, Brown called out specific articles that had accused her of looking too old for her age.

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me," she said, adding, "Something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny."

Brown emphasized that she has grown and changed since her early days on 'Stranger Things' and that it is unfair to expect her to remain frozen in time. (ANI)

