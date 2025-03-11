Barcelona had their league fixture against Osasuna postponed after the demise of their team doctor. The squad will now need to regroup as they face Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Having won the first leg courtesy of a solitary goal, the Catalonians will be fairly confident of progressing though. They remain top of the La Liga standings and manager Hans Flick will want his side to remain focused as they steer through the business end of the campaign. Opponents Benfica did well in the first game but often came up short in those crucial moments, ultimately costing them the contest. Barcelona versus Benfica will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 PM IST.

Pau Cubarsi is suspended after he received his marching order in the away leg for Barcelona. FC Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Confirms Separation With Wife Daniela Jehle After Eight Years of Marriage, Shares Heartfelt Message on Social Media (See Post).

Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal remain will miss out as they are injured. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker slotting in behind him. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have been in sublime form and should occupy the two wide positions.

Angel Di Maria, Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, and Tiago Gouveia are the absentees for Benfica for this game due to fitness issues. Tomas Araujo will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability. Vangelis Pavlidis is the lone striker up top with Kerem Akturkoglu and Andreas Schjelderup carving out chances from out wide.

When is Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will take on Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 11. The much-awaited encounter between both clubs will be hosted at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The Barcelona vs Benfica match will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Benfica live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Barcelona vs Benfica online viewing options look below. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raphinha’s Second Half Strike Helps Shorthanded Barca Register Stunning Victory Against Portuguese Side.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSV Barcelona vs Benfica match on the JioTV app for free. Barcelona have enough quality about them to secure a win here and progress to the last eight.

