New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): One of the most loved celebrity couples of B'town--Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never leave a chance to set major couple goals whenever they share something on the internet together, and their recent post proves the same!

Mira took to her Instagram handle to share how the couple is 'Sunday binging'.

Also Read | Hyderabad Traffic Police Use Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Scene To Showcase the Importance of Seat Belts While Driving.

She shared an adorable snap featuring herself taking a mirror selfie while kissing her husband Shahid.

"Sunday binge," she captioned the post.

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson and Ex Brandon Blackstock Reach Settlement for Their Embattled Montana Ranch.

Fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and left a string of heartfelt messages for the duo.

Shahid and Mira who tied the knot in 2015 are parents of two, 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie that also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

Shahid will also be seen in an action avatar in the new film titled 'Bull'. The upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project.

He is also headlining Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action project that is reportedly an adaptation of a French film called Nuit Blanche. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)