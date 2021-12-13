Eilat [Israel], December 13 (ANI): Actor and model Urvashi Rautela, a jury member at the 70th edition of Miss Universe, congratulated the winner Harnaaz Sandhu who brought the crown home after 21 years.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Urvashi posted a Reel in which she can be seen posing with the newly crowned Miss Universe, smiling and feeling proud of the victory. She could also be seen holding the Tricolour in her hand.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana: It's a Good Time to Concentrate on Lead Roles.

Urvashi, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, wrote, "#MISSUNIVERSE WE DID IT INDIA. VOHOOOO #PostWin."

Harnaaz could be seen wearing a Champagne-coloured gown, and Urvashi picked a long red dress with a slit.

Also Read | Project-K: Prabhas Treats Deepika Padukone With Andhra Pradesh's Local Delicacies on Sets of Their Next.

Before Harnaaz, only two Indian divas have bagged the title of Miss Universe -- Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 70th edition of the fashion event was held in Eilat, Israel, where Harnaaz, 21, bagged the coveted pageant. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was crowned as the second runner-up, South Africa's Lalela Mswane was the third runner-up.

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)