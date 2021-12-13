Telugu star Prabhas is known for his hospitality on the sets of his movies as his co-stars are always fed famous local delicacies and Deepika Padukone has now joined the list. Prabhas is currently working on multiple projects, one of which is under Nag Ashwin's direction. Paired with Deepika Padukone, the movie is tentatively titled Project-K. Radhe Shyam Song Soch Liya: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Heartbreaking Melody Is Soul-Stirring (Watch Video)

The actors, who joined the sets of Project-K wrapped up the first schedule recently. So, Prabhas, who loves to treat his co-stars with special delicacies, had arranged for a grand meal with amazing food on the sets of Project-K. Deepika shared a picture on her social media handle, which features a nice spread of sumptuous Andhra and Hyderabadi delicacies. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress captioned the picture, "#IfYouKnowYouKnow" as she displays umpteen dishes from their meal. Prabhas Donates Rs 1 Crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story Below:

Deepika, who flew off to Mumbai post her shoot schedule, shared a picture of the sky from an airplane and wrote, "You were lovely #Hyderabad ... Until we meet again...#ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin (sic)." Project-K also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.

