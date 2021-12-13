As the year draws to a close, Aparshakti Khurana, for whom 2021 had been a professionally and personally fulfilling year, says that for him it's time to explore opportunities for lead roles. The actor made his debut as a lead this year with the social comedy 'Helmet' and also returned to radio with the successful show 'Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. Dhokha: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana Wrap Up Shooting for Kookie Gulati’s Next Movie.

Talking about the way forward for him as an actor, Aparshakti said, "I think it is a good time to concentrate on lead roles, and not just any characters or roles that are greatly rewarding and satisfying to me and to my audience. I have been around for a long time and garnered the necessary experience one needs to better his stance." Aparshakti Khurana Returns to Radio After 6 Years, Calls It ‘Ghar Waapsi’.

After having juggled several content formats, the actor will make his OTT debut in the coming year with the release of 'Stardust' helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor, who is all charged up for the coming year, said, "I want to do good content and be a part of stories that allow me to exhibit my acting skills in an all new avatar. Not only this, I look forward to extending my work in my various loves that I have including singing."

The actor is currently busy shooting his next project 'Dokha Round D Corner', produced by T Series and stars R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumar and marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

