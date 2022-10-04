Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is putting comfort first when it comes to her outfits now.

Days after announcing her maternity wear line Edamamma, Alia, on Monday night, was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in a flowy light-hued dress that looks absolutely comfortable.

She paired the easy-breezy dress with black Louis Vuitton mules. She kept her hair open and did not forget to wear mask.

Alia was in Singapore to receive Time100 award. She returned to India on Monday night.

The mom-to-be delivered an impressive speech about being vulnerable and accepting her flaws. She also gave a shoutout to her unborn baby, who 'kicked relentlessly' during the entire speech.

"I think 10 years ago when I started working, all I thought about was how I would one day take over the world. How everyone, everywhere would know who I am and how hardworking and talented and intelligent and bright and flawless I am. I wanted to be perfect and I wanted the world to know it," said Alia in her speech. However, she accepted she doesn't know how she ultimately achieved what she did," she said.

"Tonight, I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I'm terrible at spelling. Like, really bad. But I do know what to say to someone who's vulnerable. I have no sense of geography. Zero. I do not get directions. But I have a deep sense of respect and regard for different cultures. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak. But my emotional intelligence is something that I've worked really hard to cultivate. I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regards to my weight and my appearance. But I never say no to French fries because, you know, YOLO (You only live once)," she added.

Alia expressed her gratitude to her family members for being with her always.

"Thank you to you all for patiently listening to me. Thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me. Thank you to my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis," she joked.

"And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me--me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much," she concluded.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy in June this year. (ANI)

