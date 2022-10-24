Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu has said goodbye to long hair this Diwali.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha unveiled her new look. She dropped a picture in which she is seen flaunting her short hair.

"Transitioning #newlook #diwalilook #mamatobe #loveyourself," she captioned the post.

Bipasha's shoulder-length haircut left many in awe of her look.

"Looking beautiful," a social media user commented.

"You hair looked beautiful before & after .. beautiful transition," another one commented.

Bipasha met actor Karan Singh Grover during the shoot of their 2015 film Alone. The couple married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.

The couple had announced the pregnancy with photos from a maternity photoshoot on August 16.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three," she posted.

"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," Bipasha added. (ANI)

