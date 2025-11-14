Los Angeles [US], November 14 (ANI): Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman called out the use of AI to recreate his unique voice and likeness.

Speaking to The Guardian, Morgan Freeman said his "lawyers have been very, very busy" as of late working to remove all unauthorized uses of his voice off the internet, as per Variety.

Also Read | Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra To Get Married in 2026? Actress Reveals Why Her Mother Stopped Them From Tying the Knot in 2021 Right After 'Bigg Boss 15' (Watch Video).

"I'm a little PO'd, you know," Freeman said. "I'm like any other actor: don't mimic me with falseness. I don't appreciate it and I get paid for doing stuff like that, so if you're gonna do it without me, you're robbing me."

Earlier in June 2024, Freeman slammed AI, thanking his fans on X for calling out examples of AI ripping off Freeman's voice for advertisements the actor has not signed off on to promote.

Also Read | ‘Love Visa’: ‘Mastiii 4's New Dialogue Promo Promises a Laugh Riot Before Release (Watch Video).

He wrote at the time, "Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me. Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection"

Recently, many celebrities have spoken out against the use of AI.

Scarlet Johansson has been on the forefront of the anti-AI battle, criticizing OpenAI last year for using a voice similar to hers after she turned down the company's request to use her direct speaking voice. Johansson said she was "shocked" and "angered" by OpenAI's decision. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)