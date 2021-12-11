New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The official pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dreamy Haldi ceremony have taken social media ablaze, and now Kat's sister Isabelle Kaif shared a new unseen picture from the intimate ceremony which spells only 'fun and joy'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Isabelle shared two pictures from VicKat's Haldi ceremony. The first picture sees her applying the turmeric paste on his now 'brother-in-law' Vicky and the second snap captures the newlyweds laughing their hearts out during the function.

Sharing the pictures, Isabelle wrote, "full fun & joy. my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09," adding a string of emoticons to it.

The post was liked by more than two lakh fans and followers while many left heartfelt messages in the comments section.

Katrina and Vicky shared the first official pictures from their Haldi ceremony on their respective Instagram handles, on Saturday morning, with the caption, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

The duo got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9.

A day after the official pictures from the wedding ceremony were out, Isabelle welcomed Kaushal into her family by writing, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever," adding a string of heart emoticons to it. (ANI)

