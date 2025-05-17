Entertainment News | Nancy Tyagi Wows Cannes for the Second Time with Self-designed Silver Gown

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer, has once again made a statement on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Agency News ANI| May 17, 2025 11:48 AM IST
Entertainment News | Nancy Tyagi Wows Cannes for the Second Time with Self-designed Silver Gown
Nancy Tyagi (Photo/Instagram)

Cannes [France], May 17 (ANI): Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer, has once again made a statement on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The influencer, who made her debut at the festival last year, wore a stunning self-designed gown that has garnered praise from the internet.

The custom creation featured a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice adorned with glittering sequins, and a multi-layered tulle skirt.

The gown's structured design and rose florets added to its grandeur.

Videos of Nancy's appearance on the red carpet have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Sufi Motiwala, a fashion influencer, shared a video of Nancy's red carpet appearance on Instagram, captioning it "Nancy Tyagis second majestic Cannes slay".

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJuQAg1SR4q/

Nancy's look was completed with statement-making jewel pieces, nail art, and a sleek centre-parted twisted bun.

Her makeup look featured silver smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and a brown lip shade.

Last year, Nancy made headlines after she debuted on the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful pink gown.

According to her social media handle, the gown took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric to be made, and weighed over 20kg. (ANI)

(ANI)

