Washington DC [US], March 15 (ANI): Star Nathan Fillion, who had been teasing some sort of revival of the cult hit series 'Firefly', is set to return as the animated show, reported Variety.

According to Variety, Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners, and the show will take place between the TV show (which ran in 2002) and the 2005 feature 'Serenity.' Animation studio ShadowMachine will be handling the visuals.

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Fillion was set to share the news at the AwesomeCon event in Washington, D.C., and also detail the news on the "Once We Were Spacemen" podcast, which he and co-star Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) launched in November, reported Variety.

In cryptic social media videos last week with co-stars Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Dr. Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye) and Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), Fillion had hinted that something was afoot.

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Set 500 years into the future during a global civil war, 'Firefly' charted the whereabouts of spaceship Serenity and its nine crew members in the year 2517.

It blossomed into a cult phenomenon after its 2002 premiere, following its massive viewership. Fox cancelled the show after 11 episodes largely because of low ratings.

The actor was seen in the film Superman (2025) directed by James Gunn. The film starred David Corenswet as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

The film opened to mixed reviews. The film was produced by Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios. (ANI)

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