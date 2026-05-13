Entertainment News | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Come Together for New Show 'Double Date', Trailer Released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have come up with a new talk show 'Double Date'.

On Wednesday, the trailer of the show was unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into a fun-filled ride packed with laughter, crazy games, candid conversations, and heartwarming moments.

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The first episode of Double Date will premiere tomorrow, Thursday, 14th May, on Neha Dhupia's YouTube channel @nehadhupiaofficial, with fresh new episodes dropping every week on Thursdays.

Check out the trailer here

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The exciting guest lineup on Double Date includes some of the most loved celebrity duos such as Huma Qureshi with brother Saqib, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Soha Ali Khan with sister Saba Ali Khan, Aparshakti Khurana with wife Aakriti Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik Chakraborty, and Rasika Dugal with husband Mukul Chadda, read a press note.

Speaking about the vision behind the show, Neha and Angad shared in a combined statement, "We started Double Date because we wanted to create something together that felt genuinely fun not just for us, but for everyone watching. Having experienced both sides of conversations and interviews, we wanted to give our guests a safe and comfortable space where they could truly let loose, be goofy, vulnerable, spontaneous, and completely themselves without the fear of gotcha questions. The show gave us the chance to go on crazy dates, try new things, and make unforgettable memories with our close friends, things we probably wouldn't have done otherwise. From competing over pizza-making and bowling to go-karting and so much more, every moment has been filled with laughter, madness, honesty, and pure fun. It's been a complete blast for all of us."

They added, "It's our first foray into YouTube for a fun non fiction series, something we've wanted to do for a very long time. Creating a show from scratch has been both challenging and rewarding, and doing this together makes it even more special."

The show will also feature entertaining appearances by Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Sahukar and many more. (ANI)

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