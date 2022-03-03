Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Streaming giant Netflix will no longer come up with Russian content.

Due to Russia's military operations in Ukraine, Netflix has decided to pause all future projects and acquisitions from President Vladimir Putin-led country, Variety reported.

The streamer had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk which was shooting and has been put on hold. The 1990's set series was Netflix's second original series filming in Russia, following 'Anna K which wrapped last year.'

The service was launched in the country just over a year ago and is believed to have about 1 million subscribers.

Prior to Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. announced their decision of halting the theatrical releases of their projects in Russia. (ANI)

