Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Production has commenced on Netflix's untitled scripted series about Spotify, the Swedish start-up that revolutionized the music industry and evolved into one of the world's leading music services.

According to Variety, the six-part limited series will revolve around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his key partners who shook up the music industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world.

Starring in the series are Edvin Endre as Daniel Ek, Ulf Stenberg as Per Sundin, Gizem Erdogan as Petra Hansson, Joel Lutzow as Andreas Ehn, and Christian Hillborg as Martin Lorentzon.

The fictional series is inspired by the book 'Spotify Untold' by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, both business reporters at Swedish Dagens Industri and will be produced by Yellow Bird U.K., a Banijay Group company.

The book told the story of Spotify's thorny journey. From the challenge of persuading hardline record labels to sign up, to Steve Jobs' personal war on Spotify's U.S. launch, and widely publicized conflicts with the likes of Taylor Swift and Bob Dylan. Investigative technology journalists Carlsson and Leijonhufvud conducted over 70 interviews to tell their David vs Goliath tale.

The book has been translated into several languages including Chinese, Bulgarian, Russian and Thai.

As per Variety, the series is being directed by Per-Olav Sorensen, and the head screenwriter is Christian Spurrier. It is executive produced by Yellow Bird's Berna Levin, produced by Eiffel Mattsson and the development producer is Luke Franklin. The series is expected to stream from 2022. (ANI)

