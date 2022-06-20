Mexico [US], June 20 (ANI): After Netflix's actors from 'The Chosen One' series, Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar, died in a car crash in Mexico on Thursday, friends of the actors are now asking for a thorough investigation into suspected production issues that may or may not have contributed to the horrific accident.

The pair, a part of the cast and crew of Netflix's 'The Chosen One,' were riding in a van in Santa Rosalia--Loreto en route to a local airport, when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. However, the four survivors are said to be recovering and in good condition, as per Deadline.

Screenwriter Rick Zazueta shared a lengthy post on Facebook claiming that the cast had previously complained of logistical and shipping issues during production.

"This is a plea for justice for these deaths. This was no ordinary accident, the cast had been complaining openly about the logistical and transport issues faced in this production, calling it illogical, unreasonable, ignorant, and stupid. The conditions of the van were completely unfit for the purpose of transporting people; worn-out tires, noisy brakes, loose steering wheel, not all seat belts worked, easily identifiable signs of danger. But, the show must go on, and the actors get wrapped up in the artform and want to work, and don't get as many opportunities to work, so they take these gigs with big dreams of NETFLIX and the promise of a small paycheck," Zazueta writes.

Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Gonzalez Aguilar (known professionally as Paco Mufote) spoke out with The Daily Beast about her outrage over the accusations.

"Paco touched the hearts of everyone he ever met, he was a great actor with a strong trajectory. He loved acting and playing music more than anything in the world and he dedicated himself to it, many times suffering economic hardship. He sacrificed for his love of acting," Gallegos told the outlet.

She further adds, "It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation being shared by people involved with the production. I would like to demand that this is further investigated. If nothing wrong was going on, then there shouldn't be an issue with providing the information."

As per Deadline, the family of Gonzalez Aguilar held a funeral in Tijuana on Sunday, just 11 days after his 47th birthday. Garduno helped the birthday boy celebrate his big day while on set and shared the happy moment on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Netflix has declined to comment on the allegations as investigations into the accident are ongoing. (ANI)

