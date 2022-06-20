Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram has appealed to film critics not to write reviews for films immediately after their release. Kiran made his Telugu debut in 2019 with the love narrative Raja Vaaru Rani Garu and has hits like SR Kalyanamandapam. Now that his upcoming rom-com Sammathame is releasing soon, Kiran Abbavaram has a message to the Telugu movie reviewers. RRR Star Jr NTR to Collab with Tamil Director Vetrimaran?

Kiran has lately made an open call to the film reviewers to refrain from writing evaluations for films shortly after their release. "Instead of offering reviews on Friday (the first day of film releases), delay a bit and express your reviews on Monday," stated the young actor. "You can totally bash a film if it is poor. However, please wait until Monday. For the first three days, let the audience watch the film and pass judgment. This is my sincere proposal to the community of film critics," Kiran said.

Small-budget films that rely primarily on early reviews are being harmed, therefore the actor has made this appeal in order to give small films the benefit of the doubt, even if they aren't as entertaining as predicted. Kiran voiced his opinion ahead of the premiere of his new film Sammathame on June 24 in theatres. The movie has Chandini Chowdary in the female lead role.

