Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating 19 years of marriage, and the actress marked the occasion with a loving photo on social media.

On June 25, the Nine Perfect Strangers star shared a black-and-white picture of herself and Urban on Instagram. In the photo, Kidman is seen smiling and hugging her husband, while Urban holds her arm with his guitar still strapped on.

"Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she wrote in the caption.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, tied the knot in 2006. They have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman is also a mother to two adult children, Bella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December last year, Kidman said that Urban still keeps their relationship exciting.

"I like being asked out, which he still does," she said. "Seven nights ago, we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I'm open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he's going to take me. Surprise me, baby!" (ANI)

