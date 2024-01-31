Noida/Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is associated with Bayview Projects that won the bid for developing the International Film City near Noida, on Wednesday said the project will cater to Indian and foreign film shoots and post-production work.

Kapoor has teamed up with real estate developer Bhutani Group under the Bayview Projects banner, which was on Tuesday selected as the concessionaire to develop the greenfield project along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Bayview Projects offered the highest revenue share of 18 per cent to develop the film city in a public-private-partnership model with the Uttar Pradesh government and clinched the deal from the likes of T-Series and a company backed by actor Akshay Kumar.

"This film city will be developed in such a way that not only Indian but also foreign films can be shot here," Kapoor said, according to a statement shared by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Moreover, filmmakers from both India and abroad will come here with their scripts and leave only after completion of production of the film. They will have facilities not only for shooting but also post-production of films," Kapoor added.

The filmmaker said Bayview Projects is proud to have received the tender to develop the project and will make every effort to live up to the expectations on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "dream project" and "ensure that he is not disappointed".

Kapoor wrote on social media that they will establish an international centre for shooting for filmmakers worldwide at the studio, the statement said.

The studio will not only facilitate filming but also provide post-production facilities. According to him, a producer should be capable of coming to the studio with a script and leaving after the completion of the final film, it added.

Ali Ram from the Bhutani Group said the film city will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

"We have already completed its mapping. Discussions are underway not only in Delhi but also with international architects. We have observed film cities and studios worldwide, and technology will be extensively utilised in this film city," he remarked.

"Our homework is complete and we endeavour to make it the most successful and technologically advanced film city in the world. This will promote tourism significantly and numerous international film companies will also come here. We aim to make it the best tourist capital," he added.

Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh said the authority is providing land for the project for free and all the basic infrastructure and facilities, including connectivity, will be made available.

The film city is to be built in a public-private partnership and is envisaged to spread over 1,000 acres (230 acres in the first phase) in Sector 21 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

This was the third time that a tender was floated for the project.

A global tender was floated on November 23, 2021, and again on July 11, 2022, but no investor expressed interest both times. The third tender was floated on September 30, 2023, with a deadline of January 4.

