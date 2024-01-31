Henry Cavill may be hanging up the capes of Superman and Geralt, but he's ready to trade for a jetpack in the upcoming spy thriller, Argylle. Directed by the genre-bending mastermind Matthew Vaughn, the film promises an explosive cocktail of action-comedy and is touted as the potential launchpad for a three-film franchise spanning exotic locales. The star-studded cast, featuring Cavill as the Bond-esque lead and pop icon Dua Lipa is already sending shivers of anticipation down the spines of spy-fi aficionados. Argylle Movie Review: Netizens Praise Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill’s Film for Unexpected Twists, Call It ‘Exhausting yet Entertaining’ Watch!

So, get ready for a globe-trotting spy adventure because Argylle is about to go live! But before you buckle up, here's everything you need to know about the movie. Let's get started!

Cast - Henry Cavill plays the titular spy in Argylle. The movie also features Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O'Hara, Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston and John Cena in key roles.

Plot - Argylle promises a genre-bending twist as it plunges an introverted spy novelist into the perilous clutches of a sinister underground syndicate. The film, reportedly inspired by a book series penned by the enigmatic Elly Conway, blurs the lines between fiction and reality.

Watch Argylle Trailer:

Release Date - Henry Cavill-starter Argylle will be available to watch in UK cinemas from February 2. It will also be released on Apple TV at a later date.

Review - The reviews of Argylle are not yet out. LatestLY will update you'll once the review of the spy thriller is shared online.

