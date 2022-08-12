Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) Noted Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away following a heart attack at a hospital here on Thursday night, sources close to the family said.

He was 83.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Bold Fashion Choices of the Bollywood Diva!.

"He was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital in the city where he passed away," one of the sources said.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Also Read | The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 First Poster Unveiled, Show to Premiere on September 2 (View Pic).

Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song "Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta" in the film "Kaadu Kudure".

Known for his work in the field of 'Sugama Sangeetha', a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music, Subbanna has worked on and sung poetries of famous poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre, and got several awards and honours.

He was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan and had worked as an advocate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)