Notable Malayalam actress Ambika Rao has died at the age of 58. According to reports, she died on June 27 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Known for her roles in films such as Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, Meesha Madhavan among others, the veteran actress was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ernakulam after she had tested positive for COVID-19. VP Khalid Dies; Marimayam Actor Was Found Unconscious in Washroom While Shooting for Tovino Thomas’ Untitled Film.

