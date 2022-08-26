Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): 'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde just revealed she had to fire Shia LaBeouf due to his "process" of preparing for a role, so as to make keep Florence Pugh 'safe'.

According to Fox News, Florence Pugh grabbed the lead part as Alice, but the scandal swirling around her leading man is just intensifying. Shia LaBeouf was initially approached and agreed to play the part of Jack, which was eventually portrayed by Harry Styles.

In an interview with Variety, Wilde said, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

Wilde continued, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

According to The New York Times, soon after LaBeouf's departure in 2020, which Variety initially attributed to a scheduling issue, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly abusing her physically, mentally, and emotionally while they were dating.

Wilde addressed the allegations, stating, "A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behaviour...Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported."

Wilde went on to say that she wished LaBeouf well, saying, "I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive."

LaBeouf sought assistance after the accusations and checked into a long-term facility. Fans have praised and criticised Wilde's connection with Styles, who also stars in the movie, as well as her acting in it. (ANI)

