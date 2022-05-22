Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde celebrated the release of her boyfriend Harry Styles' new album 'Harry's House' by posting a social media video dedicated to him.

According to E! News, Wilde took to her Instagram handle and posted a Story which featured a short video from the 2018 Polish film 'Cold War' set to the tune of Harry's new song 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant'. For the caption, Olivia simply shared a hands up emoji.

The clip showed a woman tiredly standing at the bar of a busy restaurant before she begins dancing along to Harry's funky, feel-good hit.

Back in January 2021, Harry and Olivia had first confirmed their romance, four months after it was revealed that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer had been cast in her film 'Don't Worry Darling', as per E! News. (ANI)

