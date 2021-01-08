American singer-songwriter Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had a cosy weekend before their relationship went public. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-old singer was spotted putting his arms around the actor-director on Sunday (local time), a day after they attended a friend's wedding together. Styles and Wilde were seen hanging out with a small group of friends in a parking lot and sticking close as the group said their goodbyes. Ashley Roberts Wants to Learn Italian for Harry Styles to Hang Out with the One Direction Star

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer leaned in close to Wilde several times as the group chatted. After Styles and Wilde were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in Montecito, California, over the weekend, a source confirmed to People Magazine that "they have dated for a few weeks." In this week's issue of People Magazine, on newsstands Friday (local time), sources said Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles last fall as they began work on her highly-anticipated sophomore directorial project 'Don't Worry Darling', which she also stars in. Kendall Jenner Goes for a Drive in Her Cadillac With Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles Riding a Bike Beside Her and We Wonder What’s Cooking!

As they spent time together on-and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic," said an insider. "Their chemistry was very obvious," reported People Magazine. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer," the source added. In September, Wilde cast Styles in the movie replacing former lead Shia LaBeouf. Despite their growing relationship, the two continue to keep things "very professional" at work.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Hold Hands in Public:

Harry Styles was spotted holding hands with Olivia Wilde at his manager’s wedding. 💕 https://t.co/joAU71HjyM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2021

Harry Styles With Lady Love Olivia Wilde:

everyone wants to talk about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles supposedly dating but instead can we just take a moment and talk about the size of this mans hands pic.twitter.com/fkGGPDb5Zw — shay (@wopelcha) January 4, 2021

"Olivia and Harry created this loving and warm environment," said the insider. "Everyone loved working with them. She takes her work seriously, but everyone saw it coming."

