Los Angeles [US], March 16 (ANI): Awards are pouring in for Sinners, just as expected, at the ongoing 98th Academy Awards.

Ryan Coogler's directorial 'Sinners' bagged the Best Original Screenplay award. He defeated Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Robert Kaplow for Blue Moon to clinch the prestigious award.

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With this win, Ryan Coogler became only the second Black writer to receive the award, following Jordan Peele, who won in 2018 for Get Out.

Prior to this, Coogler won the BAFTA award for Original Screenplay for his film 'Sinners', becoming the first Black winner in this category.

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All eyes are now on the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, where Michael B. Jordan is nominated for his first Academy Award for his performance in Sinners. In the film, he plays identical twins Smoke and Stack. (ANI)

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