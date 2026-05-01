The highly anticipated 'El Clasico' of the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns on 2 May, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico, the primary concern for Mumbai Indians supporters remains the fitness of former captain Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener has been sidelined with a persistent hamstring issue, casting significant doubt on his availability for this crucial fixture. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?

During the toss for the MI vs SRH match earlier this week, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya provided a direct update regarding Sharma’s recovery timeline. Pandya indicated that the 39-year-old is still not entirely match-fit and requires more time on the sidelines. CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

"Rohit's going to take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team," Pandya stated. Given this timeline and the quick turnaround, it is highly unlikely that Sharma will be cleared to feature in the starting XI against Chennai.

Sharma sustained the hamstring strain on 12 April during a run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. After facing just 13 deliveries, he was forced to retire hurt and has not taken the field for competitive action since.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).