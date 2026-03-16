Los Angeles [US], March 16 (ANI): Sunday night turned out to be special for Amy Madigan as she was felicitated with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 98th Academy Awards.

She received the prestigious award for her performance in 'Weapons', defeating Elle Fanning ( Sentimental Value), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) and Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another).

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While accepting the award, Amy said, "This is great! I mean, everybody is asking me in the press, well, it's been 40 years, and, you know, what's different about this time? What's different is this little gold guy."

"I mean, I was in the shower last night trying to think of something to say as I was shaving my legs. Now, when I got pants on, I don't have to worry about that. Sorry. And, you know, we were kind of advised that, you know, don't say all these names because nobody knows who the hell these people are, but you're not rattling them off. They're people that mean something to you, that you couldn't be here without them," she said, as reported by Variety.

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In Weapons, a supernatural horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger, Madigan plays the malevolent Aunt Gladys, whose heavy makeup and large glasses became a popular internet meme. (ANI)

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