New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Legendary star Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a deep void in Hindi cinema, has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Dharmendra's journey stands as a testament to enduring talent and unwavering dedication. Notably, he was never confined to a single genre, achieving a rare balance of mass appeal by excelling in romance, action, comedy and social drama, a versatility that made him one of the most commercially successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. His last film, 'Ikkis' was released on December 25.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandan Get Padma Vibhushan Award; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Among Padma Shri Honourees.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali village of Punjab's Ludhiana district, he was the son of Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, a school headmaster. Drawn by his deep love for cinema, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai and made his film debut with the 1960 romantic drama 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere', directed by Arjun Hingorani. Although the film failed commercially, it marked the beginning of his journey in the world he had long aspired to be part of.

Also Read | Superstar Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain to Madurai Fan Who Sells Parottas at INR 5 for the Poor.

He got his first commercial success in 1961 with Ramesh Saigal's 'Shola Aur Shabnam', following it up with notable hits such as Mohan Kumar's 'Anpadh' (1962) and Bimal Roy's 'Bandini' (1963), the latter winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. In 1965, Dharmendra delivered another major success with Ram Maheshwari's 'Kaajal', co-starring Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Padmini.

His romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was defined by his striking looks, charming smile and expressive eyes, which resonated deeply with audiences. Films such as 'Aayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Ankhen', 'Neela Aakash', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Mohabbat Zindagi Hai', 'Pyar Hi Pyar' and 'Mamta' showcased his ability to portray emotional depth, longing and tenderness with effortless ease.

As his career progressed, Dharmendra expanded his repertoire with landmark blockbusters including 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Kahani Kismat Ki', 'Yaadon Ki Baraat', 'Charas', 'Azaad' and 'Dillagi'. His rugged charm, commanding screen presence and powerful action performances eventually cemented his image as one of Indian cinema's most enduring action icons.

He took a brief hiatus and returned with three films in 2007. These were - Anurag Basu's drama film 'Life in a... Metro', Anil Sharma's sports drama 'Apne' and Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir thriller 'Johnny Gaddaar'. Both 'Life in a... Metro' and 'Apne' proved to be critical and commercial successes.

In 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. With his role, he literally proved that age is just a number. A much-discussed highlight from the film was his kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi, a moment that many hailed as a tender, progressive portrayal of love in later years, and one that took audiences pleasantly by surprise.

He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which reminded a new generation of his effortless charm.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March / April every year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)