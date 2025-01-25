Entertainment News | Padma Bhushan Testament to Collective Efforts and Support of Many, Says Actor Ajith Kumar

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Top Tamil star Ajith Kumar on Saturday said he was "deeply humbled and honoured" to be awarded Padma Bhushan by the Centre, stating it was a testament to the collective efforts and support of many.

Fresh from his racing achievement in Dubai recently, the 53-year-old actor thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "this prestigious honour."

"It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation. At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many," the actor said in a statement shared by his publicist on 'X.'

He thanked members of the film industry and untold others.

"I am also grateful for the kind support, over the years, of the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement of sports and the community of sportspersons."

To my family and friends: Your love and support have been both a refuge and source of strength. Thank you!," he added.

He wished his late father had lived to see this day, but said he would proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do.

He thanked his mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices, his wife Shalini and children, whom he called his "pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right."

"Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys," he added.

Known to keep a low profile, Ajith had drawn national attention recently after he survived a crash during a car race training session in Dubai, before his team emerged third in 991 category at the 2025 Dubai 24H.

Ajith is known for his outspoken views. The star's movies command good box office opening and he has a good fan base.

