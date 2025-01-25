New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Late musicians Sharda Sinha, Pankaj Udhas, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and singer Arijit Singh were among 139 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2025 announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Folk singer Sinha and noted Malayalam screenwriter-director M T Vasudevan Nair have been posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award for exceptional and distinguished service.

Renowned Ghazal singer Udhas has been posthumously honoured with third highest highest civilian award Padma Bhushan, along with Ajith, Kapur, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, cinema veteran Anant Nag and Bharatnatyam dancer-actor Shobana.

Singh as well as veteran actor Ashok Saraf, theatre stalwart Barry John, singer Jaspinder Narula and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej will receive Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

