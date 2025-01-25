‘I Was Completely Clueless’: Urvashi Rautela Explains She Was Unaware of Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress Clarifies Her ‘Diamond Rolex and Mini Watch’ Statement

Urvashi Rautela has been the talk of the town lately, especially after her response regarding Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. In a recent chat with Filmfare, the actor cleared the air, claiming she was ‘clueless’ about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident when she gave her previous statement. She also clarified her 'Diamond Rolex and Watch' comment. "I had no idea what I was talking about," Urvashi confessed at a recent event, admitting to being "immature" and caught off guard by the question during the interviews for her film Daaku Maharaaj. According to Filmfare, Urvashi said at an event, "I do admit that I should have been more careful with the way I answered. Also, this happened at 4 am in midnight and the very next day I had interviews at 8am so I was completely clueless. All I remember is when I was waking up, someone told me that he got hurt. Now, I don't know the intensity of how he got hurt. It can be like a little bit hurt. Coming from the film fraternity, all my heart is there with him, and we all felt bad." ‘I Feel Ashamed’: Urvashi Rautela Apologises to Saif Ali Khan for Flaunting Diamonds and Discussing ‘Daaku Mahraaj’ Success When Asked About Actor’s Stabbing Incident.

Urvashi Rautela Clarifies Unawareness of Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing, Explains ‘Diamond Rolex and Mini Watch’ Statement

She quoted further, “I came back to my film Daaku Maharaaj because the interviews were to celebrate its success. Unlike what some people think, I was also not referring to that daaku (intruder) as a maharaaj. I love my parents; I feel they are my god. I got a bit too excited with the kind of gifts I got. Hum Hindi mai bolte hai na, josh mai hosh kho dena. Wahi hua mere saath. (Like we say in Hindi, we lose our sense due to passion). Urvashi explained her comment about the Rolex, saying it was a gift from her parents. She mentioned that, due to being busy with promotions for Daaku Maharaj and other work, she repeated what she overheard without thinking much. ‘Anybody Can Attack Us’: Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident; Watch the ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress’ Video.

Why Urvashi Rautela Received Backlash?

Urvashi Rautela faced backlash after being asked about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing at his Bandra home on January 16. Instead of commenting on the incident, she spoke about a diamond-studded Rolex. She said, "It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate.” Though she apologised later, the negative reactions continued for days.

