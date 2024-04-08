Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): American media personality Paris Hilton shared a series of family portraits in an Instagram carousel. The photos show Hilton, 43, and her husband, Carter Reum, hanging out with their 1-year-old son, Phoenix Barron, reported People.

Hilton and Reum began dating in November 2019 and became engaged in February 2021, before marrying in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles with family and friends including Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, and Emma Roberts.

Hilton posted about her husband on her website the day after their wedding.

"I was looking for my equal. Someone who wasn't fascinated with 'Paris Hilton' but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me," she said as a then-newlywed. "Someone to be a father to my future children. I'm so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it's just beginning. My next chapter as a wife is going to be the best yet."

The duo later welcomed their firstborn son via surrogate on January 16, 2023.

After his birth, Hilton exclusively told People that month, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

After Phoenix, the couple welcomed their first daughter on November 11, 2023.

"I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving," Hilton said at the Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in March. "That's really important to me, reported People. (ANI)

