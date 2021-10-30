Los Angeles, Oct 30 (PTI) "Normal People" breakout star Paul Mescal and "The Crown" actor Josh O'Connor will feature in an upcoming period same-sex love story.

Titled "The History of Sound", the movie is based on the eponymous Pushcart Prize-winning story by American author Ben Shattuck, reported Variety.

South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus, known for films such as "Moffie", "Beauty" and "The Endless River", will direct the project, which is backed by End Cue.

The story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O'Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen, reported Variety.

Hermanus said he instantly fell in love with Shattuck's story after reading it and decided to adapt it for the screen.

"Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.

"This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over," he added.

The movie will be produced by End Cue's Andrew Kortschak, Lisa Ciuffetti and Andrea Roa.

"The History of Sound" will begin filming in 2022, predominantly in the US and on location in the UK and Italy.

