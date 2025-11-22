Los Angeles [US], November 22 (ANI): Actors Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev received much love from fans over their onscreen pairing in 'The Vampire Diaries' as Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert.

Having impressed audiences with their electrifying chemistry, the actors soon hope to come together for another project; however, maybe this time off the vampire turf!

Speaking to People, Paul shared, "Nina and I have always thought of doing something together. So, maybe there's a world in which Nina and I can do something together. Daniel Gillies (played the role of Elijah Mikaelson), who was on the show, him and I always talk about doing something."

Paul also spoke about his longtime friendship with 'The Vampire Diaries' co-star Ian Somerhalder, jokingly calling the star his "work husband."

"I see enough of him when we're both in a bond. So, you know, that's enough of Ian," he added.

Meanwhile, Paul's tease about a possible reunion has sparked excitement among fans who have long cherished their bond, both on and off screen.

One of the most cherished shows, 'The Vampire Diaries', debuted in September 2009, bringing the iconic story from Mystic Falls, Virginia, to the small screen.

Featuring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder in the lead roles as Elena Gilbert, Stefan Salvatore, and Damon Salvatore, the show followed a love triangle built around the supernatural world of vampires, witches, werewolves and more.

The show also featured actors like Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino, Steven R. McQueen, Matthew Davis, Michael Malarkey and Joseph Morgan, among others.

Created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, 'The Vampire Diaries' is based on the book series of the same name by L J Smith. Holding a strong fan base to date, the series concluded in 2017, bidding an emotional farewell to its audiences. (ANI)

