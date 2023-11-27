Deva: Pavail Gulati Joins Cast of Rosshan Andrrews' Film Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde

Actor Pavail Gulati is all set to join the action-thriller Deva starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. In a significant development, Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, as per the statement Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film is titled Deva. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Deva: Shahid Kapoor Brings Fierce Avatar in First Poster of Rosshan Andrrews' Action Thriller; Movie to Hit Theatres on Dussehra 2024!

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, stating, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It's my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It's going to be a fun ride." Deva: Title of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Film Announced! Rosshan Andrrews Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on October 11, 2024 (View Pics).

Shahid Kapoor in Deva:

Deva promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action. The film starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the lead role is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has gone into production and is scheduled to explode on screens worldwide on 11th October 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Shahid announced the title of his next and shared the first-look poster. In the poster, Shahid could be seen carrying a rugged look while dressed in a white shirt and trousers. He wore a pair of sunglasses and carried a gun in one of his hands. Sharing the still, he wrote, "DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024." The film will be released in theatres on Dussehra 2024.