The Madras High Court has scheduled a critical hearing for Wednesday, January 7, to resolve a certification deadlock surrounding actor Vijay’s highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan. The legal move comes just days before the film’s scheduled global release on January 9, as producers allege that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is "unreasonably" withholding the final certificate despite prior clearances. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay Showcases His Violent Avatar As Fearless Cop in His Final Film Co-Starring Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde (Watch Video).

Justice P.T. Asha, presiding over the case on Tuesday, directed the CBFC to submit all records and a copy of the formal complaint that led to the film being referred to a revising committee. The court’s decision on Wednesday is expected to determine whether the political action thriller will hit screens this Friday or face a last-minute postponement.

‘Jana Nayagan’ To Be Examined by New Censor Panel

The legal dispute began after KVN Productions approached the court, claiming that the certification process was being obstructed by administrative hurdles. According to the petitioners, the CBFC’s examining committee had already recommended a U/A 16+ certificate for the film on December 22, 2025, after the makers agreed to several suggested cuts and mutes.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jana Nayagan’:

However, the producers were notified on January 5 that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee. This shift was reportedly triggered by a third-party complaint alleging that the film’s content could hurt religious sentiments and misrepresent the armed forces.

The makers argued in court that the certification process was effectively concluded and that reopening it based on an undisclosed complaint from an individual who likely had not seen the unreleased film was a breach of procedure.

High Stakes for Farewell Film

During Tuesday's proceedings, counsel for the producers emphasised the massive scale of the project, noting that nearly INR 500 crore is at stake. The film is slated for release on approximately 5,000 screens worldwide and has already secured censor clearance in 24 other countries.

The judge, however, questioned the absolute necessity of the January 9 date. Justice Asha remarked on the possibility of a slight delay, quoting the Tamil proverb, "Thai pirandhaal vazhi pirakkum" (With the birth of the month of Thai, a way will emerge), referring to the auspicious period beginning mid-January. ‘Taking Audience for Granted’: Internet Erupts After Google Gemini Logo Allegedly Appears on Thalapathy Vijay’s INR 300 Crore Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer.

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Vijay's Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain among others in key roles. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, and it will clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi at the box office.

