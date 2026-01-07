The global release of Jana Nayagan, the highly anticipated final film of Tamil superstar-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, is facing a split fate just days before its scheduled debut. While the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has officially cleared the film for release in the United Kingdom, the production continues to struggle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India, leading to an urgent legal battle in the Madras High Court. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay’s Political Action Thriller To Be Examined by New Censor Panel Ahead of January 9, 2026 Release? Here’s What We Know.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Cleared by UK Censor Board

On Tuesday, the BBFC granted Jana Nayagan a "15" rating, permitting audiences aged 15 and older to view the film. In its detailed classification, the British board cited "strong bloody violence, injury detail, and references to sexual violence" as primary reasons for the rating.

The BBFC’s summary describes the film as an action thriller where a man confronts corrupt officials and an arms dealer attempting to sow social division. The board’s assessment noted high-intensity sequences including gunfights, the use of improvised weapons, and depictions of the aftermath of terrorist attacks.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jana Nayagan’:

Indian Certification Hits Major Roadblock

In contrast to the UK's green light, the film’s release in India remains uncertain. KVN Productions, the film's producer, approached the Madras High Court this week after the CBFC referred the movie to a Revising Committee. The referral followed a last-minute complaint alleging that the film’s content hurts religious sentiments and portrays the armed forces in an objectionable manner. The producers have labelled the delay "arbitrary," noting that the CBFC’s Examining Committee had previously recommended a "UA" certificate after the team complied with several requested edits and modifications in late December.

High Stakes for Vijay’s Final Bow

The timing of the certification struggle is critical, as Jana Nayagan is marketed as Vijay’s final appearance on the big screen. The actor has publicly stated he is retiring from cinema to focus entirely on his political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

With an estimated INR 500 crore at stake and over 5,000 screens booked worldwide for the January 9 release, the producers have warned the court that any further delay could lead to massive financial losses and the risk of piracy.

Court Demands Transparency

Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court has directed the CBFC to produce the specific records and complaints that led to the sudden review. During hearings on Wednesday, the court questioned the board on why a new committee was necessary after the producers had already addressed initial concerns. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay Showcases His Violent Avatar As Fearless Cop in His Final Film Co-Starring Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde (Watch Video).

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

The much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in his final cinematic outing, will arrive in the theatres on January 9, 2026. The movie directed by H Vinoth also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles. After the film's release, Vijay will step away from cinema and completely commit himself to his political career.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).