The legal standoff surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, has escalated following a dramatic series of court rulings. On Friday, KVN Productions founder Venkat K Narayana broke his silence, issuing an emotional statement and a video message to fans after the Madras High Court stayed an earlier order that would have cleared the film for release. Originally slated to hit theatres on January 9, the film’s debut remains in limbo as the producers battle the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over a last-minute review. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Issue U/A 16 Plus Certificate to Thalapathy Vijay’s Political Action Thriller Film; Board Moves Appeal.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Producer Addresses Delay in Film Release

In his first detailed response since the controversy began, Venkat K Narayana expressed deep regret over the postponement while thanking the audience for their overwhelming support. The producer revealed that the team has been inundated with messages from fans following the sudden halt of the film’s premiere.

"We made every possible effort to bring this film to audiences as planned, but these developments were beyond our control," Narayana stated. He emphasised that the situation has been "emotionally taxing" for the entire team, who had worked for years on the project. Striking a sentimental note, he added, "Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell that he has earned through decades of love from his fans and respect from the industry."

Venkat K Narayana Reacts to ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row

A Timeline of the Censor Row

The dispute stems from a certification process that began on December 18, 2025. According to the producers, the CBFC’s Examining Committee initially recommended a U/A 16+ certificate, provided certain cuts were made. KVN Productions claims they complied with these edits and resubmitted the film on December 24.

However, the situation took a sharp turn on January 5, when the CBFC informed the makers that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee. This move was reportedly triggered by a complaint from one of the board’s own members regarding the portrayal of the armed forces and scenes that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

High Court Intervention and Stay

The legal battle saw a brief moment of hope for the filmmakers on Friday morning when Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to "forthwith" grant the U/A certificate. The judge criticised the board’s last-minute referral as an "afterthought" and warned that such delays could set a "dangerous trend" in the industry.

The victory was short-lived, however. By Friday evening, a division bench led by the Chief Justice stayed the single judge's order, noting that the CBFC had not been given sufficient time to file a counter-affidavit. The bench also remarked that the producers could not "create a false state of emergency" to pressure the court for immediate clearance.

Financial Stakes and Industry Support

The delay has caused significant disruption in the South Indian film market, where Jana Nayagan was expected to be a massive box-office draw. With an estimated investment of INR 500 crore and advance bookings already open, exhibitors have been forced to begin processing refunds for hundreds of thousands of tickets.

Prominent directors and actors have rallied behind Vijay and the production house, citing concerns over creative freedom and the politicisation of the censor board. For now, the film’s release remains stalled until at least the next hearing, scheduled for late January, leaving fans waiting for a new confirmed date for Vijay’s cinematic swan song. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Postponed! Release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film Pushed Amid Censor Board Standoff, Makers Release Statement.

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The cast also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Narain among others in pivotal roles. If released as planned on January 9, Jana Nayagan would have faced a box office clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.

