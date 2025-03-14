Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): The much-awaited pan-India film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' which stars actor Pawan Kalyan, now has a new release date.

The period drama was earlier set to hit theaters on March 28; however, the makers have decided to push the release forward due to ongoing post-production work.

Also Read | 'The Giver' Has Finally Arrived! Singer-Songwriter Chappell Roan Releases Country Single, Describes It as a Song of Freedom Beyond Pop Music.

The film will now be released on May 9 of this year.

The makers, on Friday, took to their Instagram account to make the announcement along with a post that read, "The battle is set, and the fight for JUSTICE and DHARMA will be unstoppable! #HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and NOTHING will alter the hunt this time. A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu. Brace for the storm! Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli - Team #HHVM."

Also Read | RIP Deb Mukherjee: From Family to His Acting Career, All You Need To Know About Ayan Mukerji's Father Who Was Acted in Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHKR1I-zEa4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 - Sword vs. Spirit follows the story of an outlaw who stands up against oppression for his people. The film is directed by Jyothi Krishna and written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava.

The cast features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, along with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a key role.

To mark Deol's 56th birthday, the makers released a special poster of him in January this year.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account, the makers shared a poster featuring Bobby Deol in a striking black outfit, where he can be seen holding a sword.

Meanwhile, Bobby recently made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)