Director Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away on Friday morning due to age-related ailments. Deb, who belonged to the Samarth-Mukherjee family, acted in some of the most memorable films. He was also known for bringing everyone together for the North Mumbai Durga Puja celebrations in the city. Actor Deb Mukherjee, Father of Director Ayan Mukerji, Dies at. 83 of Age-Related Health Issues; Funeral Details Revealed

Deb Mukherjee was born in Kanpur in 1941. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja, were his brothers.

Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji are his nieces. The late actor was married twice. Sunita, his daughter from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee With Family and Other Celebs At Durga Pooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Tiwari (@bollywoodhelpline)

The veteran actor worked in films like Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kaminey, and others.

Deb Mukherjee began his career with minor roles in the 1960s, appearing in films like Tu Hi Meri Zindagi and Abhinetri. He continued acting and was seen in big films like Do Aankhen and Baaton Baaton Mein. However, Deb struggled to achieve the kind of success his brother Joy Mukherjee received.

Rajesh Khanna With Deb Mukherjee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BombayBasanti (@bombaybasanti)

He later moved to supporting roles in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and King Uncle. His last screen appearance was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey in 2009. In Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, which is hands down one of the best coming-of-age sports films of Indian cinema, he essayed the role of the sports coach of Rajput College. Aamir Khan 60th Birthday: From ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ to ‘Sarfarosh’, 5 Most Rewatchable ’90s Movies of Bollywood Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online.

Deb Mukherjee With Aamir Khan in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'

Deb Mukherjee in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

The film was remade in Telugu in 1999 as Thammudu, which in turn was remade in multiple languages. Over the years, the film has gained a cult following.

After the news of Deb Mukherjee’s demise was reported, Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are best friends of Ayan Mukerji and have worked with him in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, returned to Mumbai to lend support to their friend during this difficult time.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).