Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Peacock has announced that season 2 of the musical comedy series 'Girls5Eva' from Meredith Scardino will premiere May 5.

According to Variety, in addition to the announcement, the streamer also released a teaser clip and first look image for Season 2. The show stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

The teaser clip showed Dawn (Bareilles), Summer (Phillips) and Wickie (Goldsberry) supporting Gloria (Pell) in the hospital after a knee injury when they receive news of a huge career opportunity.

Although the doctor warns them that Gloria needs to rest, they are determined to make sure the event doesn't stop them from gaining momentum to become famous once again.

The date was announced at a South by Southwest panel featuring Bareilles, Phillips, Pell, Goldsberry and Scardino and moderated by Andrew Rannells, a recurring guest star in the show.

As per Variety, the first season of 'Girls5eva' released its episodes all at once. For its second season, the show will switch to a weekly rollout, with three episodes being made available at launch followed by episodes releasing on Thursdays. (ANI)

