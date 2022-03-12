Vidya Balan is gearing up for her next digital release, Jalsa. The makers of the movie have recently unveiled its trailer and it definitely comes across as a nail-biting thriller that's set to release on Amazon Prime. Vidya has started with her round of promotions for her new release and being a connoisseur of Indian designs, she's taking a traditional approach this time as well. Vidya's team of stylists took to its Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion avatar and we are sold! Vidya Balan Birthday: A Connoisseur of Indian Fashion, She Picks Pretty Outfits For Every Occasion (View Pics).
After Karisma Kapoor's stunning black Sabyasachi saree, it was Balan's turn to nail this colour. It was a linen ready-to-wear saree with a rustic gold piping on the pallu. Balan further paired it with a smart collared blouse and added a tan coloured belt to enhance its look further. She further accessorised her look with no major jewellery but just a pair of gold earrings. She finally rounded off her look with warm brown lips, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and hair tied in a neat bun. Vidya Balan Takes Her 'Sherni' Promotions Quite Literally; Picks a Leopard Print Outfit For an Appearance (View Pics).
Vidya Balan for Jalsa Promotions
Vidya Balan's Jalsa also stars Shefali Shah, Iqbal Khan and Manav Kaul in the lead role and is slated to release on March 18. Vidya plays a journalist in the movie while Shefali Shah plays the mother whose daughter loses her life in a hit-and-run case.
