Vidya Balan is gearing up for her next digital release, Jalsa. The makers of the movie have recently unveiled its trailer and it definitely comes across as a nail-biting thriller that's set to release on Amazon Prime. Vidya has started with her round of promotions for her new release and being a connoisseur of Indian designs, she's taking a traditional approach this time as well. Vidya's team of stylists took to its Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion avatar and we are sold! Vidya Balan Birthday: A Connoisseur of Indian Fashion, She Picks Pretty Outfits For Every Occasion (View Pics).

After Karisma Kapoor's stunning black Sabyasachi saree, it was Balan's turn to nail this colour. It was a linen ready-to-wear saree with a rustic gold piping on the pallu. Balan further paired it with a smart collared blouse and added a tan coloured belt to enhance its look further. She further accessorised her look with no major jewellery but just a pair of gold earrings. She finally rounded off her look with warm brown lips, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and hair tied in a neat bun. Vidya Balan Takes Her 'Sherni' Promotions Quite Literally; Picks a Leopard Print Outfit For an Appearance (View Pics).

Vidya Balan for Jalsa Promotions

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan's Jalsa also stars Shefali Shah, Iqbal Khan and Manav Kaul in the lead role and is slated to release on March 18. Vidya plays a journalist in the movie while Shefali Shah plays the mother whose daughter loses her life in a hit-and-run case.

