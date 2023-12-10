Puducherry [India], December 10 (ANI): As Christmas is around the corner, everyone is preparing for the holiday season in their own way. Ahead of the festival, small shops in Puducherry are all set to sell Jesus Christ statues, toys and decorative items at various places.

This year, imported toys from different countries are on sale to celebrate Christmas.

Lamps in churches across Puducherry are lit and prayers are being conducted.

People are going shopping at local places to buy decorations for their homes to welcome the festival.

Christmas, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ has transcended across borders of nations, cultures and ethnicities to become a festival encasing a lot of diversity in its meaning, significance and celebratory traditions.

Some of these traditions are quite interesting, as they reflect the ethos of the particular area they belong to. The joyous vibe around this time makes for a great occasion to catch up with friends and family.

Christmas is a festival that brings people together. Decorating houses with lights, trees and hollies along with inviting guests to dinner feasts is a common way it is celebrated across the world, as families join hands together to do everything from scratch and spend some quality time together during the winter as the year comes to a close.

One can't imagine celebrating Christmas without decorating the tree. Not only children, everyone eagerly waits for the 25th of December every year to mark the occasion by decorating the tree with ornaments, lights, candies, and gifts. Even decorating their house doors. (ANI)

