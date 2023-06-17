California[US], June 17 (ANI): Comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving, three months after crashing into a home in Beverly Hills, California.

In an email statement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said, "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

The charge comes around two months after the Beverly Hills Police Department forwarded the case to the D.A. The local police department had been investigating the crash since March, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The mishap was occured on March 4. Davidson was allegedly in a Mercedes and traveling at a high speed in a residential area when the vehicle jumped the curb while he was driving. The accident allegedly involved the car knocking over a fire hydrant and clipping the corner of a house. Neither Davidson nor any of the home's residents were injured.

Davidson is expected to be arraigned in court in July. (ANI)

