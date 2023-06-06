Pete Davidson is going to war with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) over buying a puppy an NYC pet store instead of adopting from a shelter. In a leaked voice, Davidson blasted on PETA and said "F-k You and Suck My d-K". As per reports, the actor left the explicit message for the organisation's Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch. Pete Davidson Loses Cool at Fan and Pushes Him While Being Mobbed for Selfies During a Knicks Game (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Pete Davidson leaves PETA an explicit voicemail after they blasted him for buying a dog from a pet store instead of adopting: “F–k you and suck my d–k.” pic.twitter.com/ZWS8qV3Tvy — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 6, 2023

