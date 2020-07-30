Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American animation studio Pixar's next project will be 'Luca' -- a coming-of-age adventure set in Italy.

The forthcoming animated feature will be directed by Enrico Casarosa and will hit the US theatres on June 18, 2021.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande Finally Reacts to the Actor's Tragic Demise, Refuses to Accept He Was Depressed.

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Variety quoted Casarosa's statement.

"Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in 'Luca'. So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca," the 'La Luna' director added.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Massive Transactions Made For Rhea Chakraborty's Personal Use As Per Late Actor's Bank Statement?.

As cited by Variety, the coming animated movie revolves around a young boy living on the Italian Riviera, who shares adventures with his newfound best friend. But a dark secret about his true identity (he is a sea monster from another world just below the water's surface) seeks to threaten that bond.

However, the voice cast for the movie is yet to be officially announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)