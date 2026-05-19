Entertainment News | 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Trailer Out, to Premiere on June 12

Washington DC [US], May 19 (ANI): The makers of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' have released the trailer of its fifth season, which will premiere on June 12, reported Variety.

The trailer confirms Patina Miller will return as Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mother, Raquel Thomas, in the prequel 'Power' universe series that follows Kanan Stark's entry into the drug business.

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"Now, in Season Five, Kanan's true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies," per the official logline as quoted by Variety

"As his relationship with Raq reaches a point of no return, and any chance of reconciliation becomes a distant memory, war is inevitable. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug game alongside Breeze, the Southside legend, and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous business. Many sacrifices will be made, whether it's the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia manoeuvring behind the scenes. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan's pursuit of power. After all, this isn't the end for Kanan Stark. It's just the beginning," added the logline as quoted by Variety.

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Starz shared the trailer on its Instagram handle today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYht44et1D_/

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' also stars London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou Thomas, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Hailey Kilgore as Laverne "Jukebox" Thomas, Wendell Pierce as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry, Erika Woods as Stephanie "Pop" Henry, Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti, Joe Pantolliano as Pino Bernardi and Leslie Grossman as Florence "Flossie" Sigel.

"Power: Origins," a "Power" prequel series that will pick up after the events of the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" finale, is currently in production, reported Variety. (ANI)

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