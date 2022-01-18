Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha are all set to woo you with their acting in the upcoming show 'The Great Indian Murder'.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'The Great Indian Murder' is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup's famous novel, Six Suspects and will be available to stream from 4th February on Disney+Hotstar.

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who plays a CBI officer in the series, said, "I wanted to be very thoughtful about my next digital outing and The Great Indian Murder and Disney+ Hostar seemed like the perfect choice. My character Suraj Yadav was a whole new challenge for me. He is someone who represents the law but never shies away from breaking it or mending it to ease his way. This grey layer and his easy transition between the dark and light sides make him special and very human."

For the unversed, actor Ajay Devgn has produced the upcoming series.

Talking about the same, Ajay said," Six Suspects, as a book, intrigued and fascinated me greatly. As an ardent fan of thrillers, I am looking forward to The Great Indian Murder as it intricately deals with a common subject like class divide and revenge but with a lot of glamour."

Richa will be seen essaying DCP Sudha Bhardwaj in the series. (ANI)

